On what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, assistant shares her last photo

White had played award-winning roles in sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She is regarded as one of the pioneers of television in the United States. (Image credit: Betty White's Facebook page)

American actor Betty White, who had a career spanning more than eight decades and died at 99 on December 31, would turned 100 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, her assistant Kiersten Mikelas shared on Facebook what was likely one of the last photos taken of the veteran actor.

"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. I believe it's one of the last photos of her," Mikelas wrote. She added that the photo was taken on December 20, just days prior to White's death.

One of the last photos taken of late American actor Betty White was shared by her assistant in a Facebook post.

"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place," she said.

The 99-year-old passed away in her bed on December 31, after suffering a stroke six days earlier.

She had previously said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," she said at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony.

White had played award-winning roles in sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She is regarded as one of the pioneers of television in the United States.

She also served in American Women's Voluntary Services during the Second World War.

The veteran actor’s death had led to an outpouring of grief. United States President Joe Biden said White made generations of Americans smile.

“She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” Biden added. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Even Google got into the spirit of the occasion by installing a pop-up reading: 'Thank you for being a friend 1922-2021" when users googled White's name.

The pop up message that appears after searching for "Berry White" on Google.

The tribute paid homage to her role on The Golden Girls.