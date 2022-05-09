On Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra shares first photo with baby daughter

Priyanka Chopra said her baby was finally home after spending over 100 days in intensive care. (Image credit: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture of her baby daughter with the world on Mother’s Day, announcing that the infant was finally home after spending over 100 days in intensive care.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, had welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

The actor said in an Instagram post that her family had been through a challenging time after the baby’s birth.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she added. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

Chopra thanked the doctors and nurses who treated her daughter at a Los Angeles hospital. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The actor sent out Mother’s Day wishes to all women. “You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Chopra's followers sent her family their best. "So Happy she is finally home," actor Preity Zinta commented on her post. "Enjoy every bit of parenthood and all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always."

"Lots of love to you strong mumma!" Anushka Sharma said. "And love and blessings to the little one."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby is named as a tribute to her grandmothers Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. Her name brings together their middle names -- Malti and Marie.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes