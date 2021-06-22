On Meryl Streep’s birthday, a look at her movies that became a guilty pleasure

Actor Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (screen shot). Streep turns 72 today (June 22, 2021).

Meryl Streep, 72, started working in the movies in the mid-1970s. In 1979, Kramer vs. Kramer told the story of a broken family and sealed Streep’s place in mainstream Hollywood. Through the 1980s, she starred in films like The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice and Out of Africa.

Great as these movies are, Meryl Streep has also done a different set of movies - they are lighter in treatment, sometimes downright irreverent. These films have become something of a guilty pleasure for many of us. Here’s a look at three such films:

The Devil Wears Prada

The film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Adrian Grenier is the story of a hard-as-nails lady boss and her reluctant protégé.

As the film progresses, we get a glimpse into the world of fashion - how it stands up to the cynical intellectual, and how underneath all that glamour and poise is an army of people paddling like a duck in a lake.

Of course none of this is in-your-face. The film is paced in a way that would not incur Miranda Priestly’s bristly impatience.

The Devil Wears Prada is a precursor to shows like The Bold Type - the story of three woke and media-savvy young women working in a women’s magazine, the last season of which should be hitting our OTT screens soon (it released internationally on May 26, 2021).

Made for about $35 million, the film grossed almost $125 million just in the US. And this is not counting the money it must have made in DVD sales (it came out in 2006!) and on OTT platforms, where it now lives. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Julie & Julia

Nora Ephron wrote and directed this comedy drama about the life of two chefs: Julie Powell (Amy Adams) and her inspiration Julia Child (Meryl Streep).

Based on the real life story of Julie Powell who in 2002 blogged about making all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s influential book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking (originally published in 1961), Julie & Julia captures the spirit and struggles of two gritty women who are absolutely determined to reach their goals.

There’s merriment, tears, obstacles, more grit and finally, the desired outcome. The juicy bits about roasting chicken with chicken livers and cream cheese are the gravy on top.

Ephron had worked with Streep previously on Silkwood, before she gave us When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. Julie & Julia was Ephron’s last film.

Made for about $40 million, the film grossed nearly $95 million in the US alone. It is now available on Netflix.

Death Becomes Her

This black comedy fantasy film shone the spotlight on a growing obsession with physical appearance, and youthfulness by any means. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn play two actors on the verge of becoming obsolete in an industry that favours younger people over mature actresses.

The madness begins to crystallise in a scene where we see Streep look at herself in the mirror. She’s just gulped the elixir that’s supposed to make her young forever - the skin on her face and neck tightens, her lashes and hair grow thicker, her tummy caves in, and butt rises a couple of inches. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The film made $149 million worldwide, and is now on Netflix.