MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch the webinar on
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

On Meryl Streep’s birthday, a look at her movies that became a guilty pleasure

Starting with ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, which turns 15 today.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Actor Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (screen shot). Streep turns 72 today (June 22, 2021).

Actor Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (screen shot). Streep turns 72 today (June 22, 2021).

Meryl Streep, 72, started working in the movies in the mid-1970s. In 1979, Kramer vs. Kramer told the story of a broken family and sealed Streep’s place in mainstream Hollywood. Through the 1980s, she starred in films like The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice and Out of Africa.

Great as these movies are, Meryl Streep has also done a different set of movies - they are lighter in treatment, sometimes downright irreverent. These films have become something of a guilty pleasure for many of us. Here’s a look at three such films:

The Devil Wears Prada

The film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Adrian Grenier is the story of a hard-as-nails lady boss and her reluctant protégé.

As the film progresses, we get a glimpse into the world of fashion - how it stands up to the cynical intellectual, and how underneath all that glamour and poise is an army of people paddling like a duck in a lake.

Close

Related stories

Of course none of this is in-your-face. The film is paced in a way that would not incur Miranda Priestly’s bristly impatience.

The Devil Wears Prada is a precursor to shows like The Bold Type - the story of three woke and media-savvy young women working in a women’s magazine, the last season of which should be hitting our OTT screens soon (it released internationally on May 26, 2021).

Made for about $35 million, the film grossed almost $125 million just in the US. And this is not counting the money it must have made in DVD sales (it came out in 2006!) and on OTT platforms, where it now lives. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Julie & Julia

Nora Ephron wrote and directed this comedy drama about the life of two chefs: Julie Powell (Amy Adams) and her inspiration Julia Child (Meryl Streep).

Based on the real life story of Julie Powell who in 2002 blogged about making all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s influential book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking (originally published in 1961), Julie & Julia captures the spirit and struggles of two gritty women who are absolutely determined to reach their goals.

There’s merriment, tears, obstacles, more grit and finally, the desired outcome. The juicy bits about roasting chicken with chicken livers and cream cheese are the gravy on top.

Ephron had worked with Streep previously on Silkwood, before she gave us When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. Julie & Julia was Ephron’s last film.

Made for about $40 million, the film grossed nearly $95 million in the US alone. It is now available on Netflix.

Death Becomes Her

This black comedy fantasy film shone the spotlight on a growing obsession with physical appearance, and youthfulness by any means. Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn play two actors on the verge of becoming obsolete in an industry that favours younger people over mature actresses.

The madness begins to crystallise in a scene where we see Streep look at herself in the mirror. She’s just gulped the elixir that’s supposed to make her young forever - the skin on her face and neck tightens, her lashes and hair grow thicker, her tummy caves in, and butt rises a couple of inches. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The film made $149 million worldwide, and is now on Netflix.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Devil Wears Prada #Entertainment #Happy Birthday #Meryl Streep
first published: Jun 22, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.