Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share love notes, photo with daughter Vamika on 4th anniversary

"This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," writes Virat Kohli sharing a photo with wife and actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
One of the photos shared by Virat Kohli on his fourth marriage anniversary with actor Anushka Sharma.

One of the photos shared by Virat Kohli on his fourth marriage anniversary with actor Anushka Sharma.


On actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday, and the couple took to social media to share their day with fans and well-wishers.

On an Instagram post, Sharma began with a line from Virat's "favourite song" 'No Easy Way Out' by Robert Tepper.

"'There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.' Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen," she wrote.

"Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always," Sharma added.

The actor also added a postscript: "May we never stop goofing around. I love that about us."


For his part, Kohli also shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, "Four  years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. Four years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. Four years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. Four years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. Four years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more."

"This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," he added.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on November 14, 2018, in heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto, in Tuscany. Borgo Finocchieto is an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and turned into a boutique property.
