Omicron strain to affect film business, Indian box office to see lag in recovery

Down south, 70-year old Lakshmi Theatre and Shree Nagaraja theatre in Mysuru have been added to the list of theatres that are winding up operations. (Representative image)

Barely recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian film industry is now facing another challenge due to rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, both in India and abroad.

While Nitin Menon, co-founder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector, said that the industry has not yet suffered a major hit because of the new variant, it is becoming a cause of concern for the business.

New variant poses new challenges

“The number of cases are too small to have an impact but sentiment impact will definitely be there and that is going to make things worse for small- and medium-budget films for which people anyway have been choosy,” Karan Taurani, senior vice-president, Elara Capital, told Moneycontrol.

According to him, small- and medium-budget films may not see large audiences and recovery to pre-COVID level for such films may set in later than in the case of large-scale films.

If we look at recent film releases, medium-size Bollywood ventures including Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2 underperformed. Both managed to collect a little above Rs 12 crore (lifetime business). The number is dismal given that the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate had reported a lifetime collection of Rs 80 crore.

But it’s not as if big-budget ventures will be immune to the new COVID variant. Taurani said it will be some time before collections for such films reach pre-COVID levels.

“If (Ranveer Singh-starrer) 83 (releasing on December 24) would have collected Rs 250-280 crore, due to the omicron situation it might see a fall of 15-20 percent. It is not a big impact but a definite negative impact. Also, a lot of the numbers for 83 that we had factored in were typically assuming that Maharashtra will allow 100 percent occupancy, which is going to get delayed,” said Taurani.

Currently, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have allowed theatres to operate at full capacity. In other states including Maharashtra, which contributes 25-30 percent to a Hindi film’s box office collections, theatres are operating with capacity restrictions.

Taurani noted that if the government starts putting restrictions in terms of mobility, there will be a huge negative impact because then the film industry would go back to where it was three months ago.

A case in point is the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, which released on August 19 and collected Rs 30.6 crore, turning out to be an average revenue earner. Analysts had said that Akshay Kumar films in pre-COVID times saw a return on investment (ROI) of 80-90 percent but in the case of Bell Bottom the ROI was around 20 percent.

Lag in recovery

Now, with the spread of omicron, Taurani said there will be an impact on sentiment and also in terms of restrictions including occupancy in theatres which are expected to go back to pre-COVID levels.

A recovery in the box office business to pre-COVID levels, which was expected in the next six months, will now depend on how the omicron variant plays out across the globe.

“There will be a lag in recovery. And it all depends on the situation. If there are few restrictions then cinema will move to where it was in August when Bell Bottom had released. If we see more restrictions or shutdowns in some of the states then it will take more than six to eight months for recovery. The timeframe in terms of delay in recovery will depend on what kind of restrictions are imposed and that will decide the impact on the industry,” said Taurani.

Overseas business a big concern

Along with India, it will be important to track the situation in international markets to assess the impact on Indian films.

“Overseas is a big market. In the case of (Akshay Kumar-starrer) Sooryavanshi, the overseas box office collection was around Rs 60 crore. Overseas will continue to be a substantial number in the future,” said Menon.

Taurani said the impact on the overseas business is a big concern. “Sooryavanshi did not release in January because many overseas markets had not opened up. Only about 30-40 percent of overseas markets had opened up in January this year. But we are not in that situation right now. Countries like the UK, US are operating but the sentiment is negative,” he said.

Taurani added that while overseas accounts for 9 to 10 percent of a film’s overall collections, for larger films it is 15-20 percent. “So the hit is very huge there. It will again impact distributor share (discussions) with cinema chains.”

The revenue-sharing model under which some portion of a film’s box office collections goes to those distributing the film and the rest to the exhibitor underwent a change due to the COVID-19 impact.

Producers asked for a higher revenue share at 60 percent in the first week, 55 percent in the second week and 50 percent in the third and fourth weeks. Pre-COVID, the revenue sharing was around 50 percent in the first week, 42 percent in the second week and 37 percent in the third week.

“If producers do not get the right amount of money from overseas and if the occupancy cap remains in Maharashtra, then you will see discussions on distributor share resurfacing because producers will have the bargaining power because they have the backup of OTT (over the top) platforms,” said Taurani.