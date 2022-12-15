 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Om Shanti Om' to FIFA: The making of brand Deepika Padukone

Sowmya Rajendran
Dec 15, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Some people were made for the headlines. There’s a month to go for the release of 'Pathaan', her forthcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan, and until then, there'll be more and more of Deepika Padukone in the news.

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone is all over the news cycle. The release of Current laga re, her dance video with husband Ranveer Singh from their forthcoming film Cirkus, has made fans of the Bollywood power couple ecstatic; she will soon be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar before the final game; and she has managed to tick off several people with Besharam Rang from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, some for the suggestive dance moves and others for the colour of her costume.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, and if this maxim is true, Padukone is having it great. Not bad for someone who was once emphatically dismissed by a famous socialite and writer thus: “She would not win Miss Dombivali contest — no figure, no sex appeal, no looks.” Shobhaa De may not have publicly eaten her words, but 14 years since her premature assessment, brand Deepika has only grown by leaps and bounds.

DP, as she’s otherwise known, is among the highest-paid women actors in Bollywood, raking in Rs 22 crore per film. Not many know that the actor, who hails from Karnataka, made her debut in the Kannada film industry. Her first film, Aishwarya, was with Upendra in 2006. It was a year later that she made her Hindi debut — and what a dream debut it was, considering her co-star was none other than Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Om Shanti Om was an unabashed masala entertainer directed by Farah Khan, and the film went on to become a blockbuster.

Speaking to Film Companion on Om Shanti Om’s 10th anniversary, Farah Khan recalled why she had cast Deepika in the film. “Deepika had an old world charm and poise to her that reminded me of Hema Malini. I added the ‘dreamy girl’ angle after I cast her,” said the director. In the film, Deepika plays dual roles — a Bollywood superstar and her doppelganger while SRK plays a junior artist who dies and is reborn as a superstar, too. The plot didn’t make much sense then and it makes even less sense now, but Om Shanti Om was unapologetic about what it wanted to be — a film that you simply enjoyed with your popcorn.

For the film, Padukone modelled herself on Bollywood stars like Malini and Helen, the "dream girls" of their generation. Years later, Padukone’s success was evident in the words that Malini had for her: “If there is one contemporary actress I like the best, it is Deepika. She is so beautiful and so talented. And so dignified in her public conduct. There are so many of her contemporaries who keep shooting off their mouths to get attention. Not Deepika. I think she is more talented, beautiful, and dedicated to her work than I ever was. And so graceful!” Malini told a film journalist.