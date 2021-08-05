Olympics advertising | Tokyo 2021 a bigger draw than Rio 2016 for Indian brands

Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte and Manpreet Singh, of India, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics is attracting more Indian brands than the 2016 games held in Rio as there is a dearth of live sporting events in the pandemic era, and many advertisers are grabbing the chance to reach the youth on television.

As many as 44 brands have advertised so far during the Tokyo Olympics compared with 35 brands in 25 categories in Rio, data by TAM sports, an independent division of television audience measurement firm TAM Media Research, shows.

While the auto category was a prominent advertiser during the Rio Olympics, this time for 2020 games JSW Group registered the highest advertising volume share at 12 percent, followed by online mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) at 10 percent.

Other brands in the top 10 list include AMFI, Visa Pay Wave Card, Thums Up, Oppo Reno 6, Byju's, Center Fruit, and Luminous Inverter Batteries.

The common prominent advertiser for both Rio and Tokyo Olympics has been Amul.

For 2020 Olympics, Amul advertised for 17 brands which was highest among all advertisers.

Amul is also a sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics along with JSW Sports, Adani, among others.

In addition, official broadcaster Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) got Amul on board as the co-presenting sponsor.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, the broadcaster had noted that brands are looking at big and important global sporting events to advertise and that they have seen this in the last four years.

Sony had got on board as many as 15 sponsors before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The channel betting on the young audience had said that youth watch Olympics and for advertisers this is one segment which is very difficult to capture on television.

When it comes to investments from brands in terms of ad spends on TV during the Tokyo Olympics, experts said advertisers would spend because there was a dearth of live sports last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, there will be revenge growth in sports on the ad revenue front.

Analyst Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol had said, "Calendar year 2021 will be good for sports. Brands that have youth appeal, including internet, e-commerce, discretionary and some part of auto, will show interest. So, there will be demand for sports advertising, and more so for Olympics."