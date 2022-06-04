Old vs new 'Vikram': What's changed, what has remained the same and which is better?

Tamil film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil released on Friday, June 3, 2022, amidst unprecedented hype. On May 29, 1986, Kamal released Vikram, an action-thriller starring an ensemble of actors Sathyaraj, Lissy, Amjad Khan, Ambika, Dimple Kapadia, and Janagaraj. The film, directed by Rajashekar, was adapted from the novel by the same by the famous writer Sujatha. Now, more than 35 years later, they are using Vikram as the title for a totally different movie.

Vikram (2022), which deals with organised crime, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Apart from a short film, Kanagaraj has directed feature films including Managaram, Kaithi and the super hit film Master. Known for his well-choreographed stunt scenes, Kanagaraj was expected to push the envelope on the violent scenes in this Kamal-starrer.

Over the last few weeks, the team behind Vikram has released teasers, trailers and singles in a concerted effort to market the movie to the masses. The song, ‘Pathala Pathala’, written in Chennai slang, is already burning up the charts. A melody on Haasan’s relationship with a baby has also been released.

Trade analysts are betting that Vikram will make more than Rs 150 crore over the weekend. This is a landmark figure and marks Vikram as a comeback movie for Haasan after four years. The Ulaga Nayagan’s last movie in theatres was Vishwaroopam II (2018).

The new Vikram has one of the best ensemble casts in south movies in recent times. Sethupathi is the rising star in Tamil cinema, and Faasil in the Malayalam film industry. The presence of these two stars and their fans will be an asset to the film. Before the film released, it was leaked to fans that Suriya has a small but pivotal role in the film.

Then and now

1986’s Vikram was an espionage thriller. The present movie’s tag line ‘Once Upon A Time, There Lived A Ghost’ has the audience intrigued. The connection between the 1986 movie and the 2022 film remains elusive. However, Kanagaraj is on record saying that the connection is at best tenuous.

1986’s Vikram did not do well as expected. The failure was widely attributed to a layered, complex and incomprehensible script by Haasan, who had based his screenplay on a story published in 'Kumudam' magazine by writer Sujatha. The plot of the movie revolved around a missile that goes missing under suspicious circumstances.

The new Vikram has Haasan’s voice stating: “If there is a forest, the lion, the tiger and the leopard will hunt.” The voice-over adds that in this forest, once the sun sets, it’s not nature, but Haasan's character who decides who will survive.

Kanagaraj has made it amply clear that his intention was to deliver a high-octane thriller. Just looking at the trailer, one can see there are several cuts of action sequences - without giving away the whole story.

The use of social media and the traditional press is unprecedented for a Haasan movie. This will certainly go a long way in bringing in young fans to the movie. On video sharing website YouTube, there are already several videos of Haasan giving out interviews in several languages. There are also more than a couple of videos on the link between the 1986 film and the present movie.

More details about the connection across all of Kanagaraj’s films have been revealed. A closer analysis of the trailer for Vikram shows that the film is connected in subtle ways to both Kaithi and Master, both of which were directed by Kanagaraj. The director has also revealed his plans to connect all his movies in ways that may not be immediately apparent to the casual viewer.

It’s obvious that Kamal is coming back to cinema after a gap of four years, during which time he contested in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The actor had taken time out from the movies to hit the campaign trail. He had also for a significant period hosted the reality show Bigg Boss on Vijay TV.

Right from his first film Maanagaram (2017), Lokesh Kanagaraj has favoured multi-starrers. Two major stars of Tamil cinema, Vijay and ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, acted in his film Master, which released last year.

Like Kanagaraj's other movies, Vikram also is a multi-starrer.

Kanagaraj, in interviews with the media, has explained that Haasan, known for meddling with his directors, never once interfered with the creative process. Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is the producer of the movie.

Vikram (2022) promises to be a treat for lovers of the action genre. Most of the film has been shot at night.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, is distributing the film.

We seem to be heading towards a landmark movie in the Tamil film industry. Happy watching!