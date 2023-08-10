Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare holiday on 'Jailer' release day amid Rajinikanth frenzy

Fans just can’t keep calm as megastar Rajinikanth has returned to the screens after a gap of two years. August 10 has been declared “Jailer” day by his fans.

Amid the frenzy surrounding “Jailer”, an office that has a branch in Chennai and Bengaluru both, has declared a holiday on August 10 and has even distributed free tickets of the film.

“Uno Aqua Care” in Tamil Nadu has declared August 10 as an official holiday. The office has branches in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar. A notice by the office mentioned that this move will prevent people in “piling” up the HR with sick leave requests.

“On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’s movie Jailer we have decided to declare holiday on 10th August 2023 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR department,” the viral notice read.

“We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees,” it read further.

The notice also called Rajinikanth the “one and only SUPER STAR” for all generations as well.

Meanwhile, a Coimbatore-based restaurant, “Le Hive”, also allowed its employees to enjoy the “first day, first show (FDFS) of the film without any hassles.

“SalemSurvey Group”, another company in Tamil Nadu, said the holiday is applicable for all its employees working in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Mumbai, and Odisha.

Meanwhile, a Coimbatore-based restaurant, “Le Hive”, also allowed its employees to enjoy the “first day, first show (FDFS) of the film without any hassles.

Jayakrishna T J, a representative of Le Hive told PTI that the management decided to declare a half day holiday so that the staff can catch up the first day, first show at 9 am.

"This way, we do not have to deal with a flurry of sudden sick leaves or phones running out of battery," quipped Jayakrishna. He also added the company is providing the staff with even free tickets to the first show.

In addition, fans have been sharing screenshots of fully-booked theatres and putting up life-size hoardings and posters of Thalaivar outside local cinema halls.

"Jailer" directed by Nelson also stars Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will be making his Tamil debut with the film.