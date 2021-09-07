MARKET NEWS

Obituary | Emmy nominee Michael K Williams of 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country' is no more

Michael K Williams who made the sawed-off shotgun wielding lone wolf character iconic died at 54. 

Manisha Lakhe
September 07, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Michael Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Tupac Shakur realised that Michael Williams was something special. He was dancing, and beautifully too, as you can see in this video:

But a bar fight earned him that scar across his face, and he emerged to look so powerful that he is perhaps the one character who makes that show about corrupt Baltimore cops so memorable.

I’m talking about The Wire. His Omar is so different from the other characters like Bird in the show that you want to see more of the laconic man who says calmly, ‘I never pulled a gun on nobody who was not in the game.’

He’s so calm, even the cop (named Bunk) has to acknowledge: A man has to have principles. And Omar says a small but definitive, ‘Yeah.’

In real life Michael Williams lived by principles too, but had to struggle because he was openly gay. And no matter how much our world has progressed in terms of inclusivity, it was probably tough for a boy growing up in Flatbush (part of Brooklyn, NY).

Am a Tupac fan, and have not missed Michael’s role as Tupac’s brother High Top in the 1996 film Bullet. Although this scene is between Mickey Rourke and Tupac, the feeling of brotherly love is brilliant.

Even Martin Scorcese offered him the role of a drug dealer in his film Bringing Out The Dead. I have always wondered what he felt about moving on from dance to thug roles. But he did them so well!

He established himself as Omar Little in The Wire, and went on to receive awards (Five Emmy nominations, includes one upcoming) and appreciation for his lead role in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of and When We Rise. His fantastic portrayal of Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft County (adapted from a novel by the same name) is available for Indian viewers to watch on Disney+Hotstar right now.

The news of his death has shocked the world, and whether it was an overdose of drugs or something else, we will know soon. But we have lost an actor who could deliver with flawless smoothness a dialogue that most in Bollywood would overdo. Go in peace Michael Williams, we shall always remember you.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.
first published: Sep 7, 2021 11:47 am

