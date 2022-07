companies Nude pictures land Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in trouble. But under which laws was he booked? Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly sharing “obscene content” and “outraging the modesty of women”. Here is a look at the laws under which Singh has been booked. One must note here that Singh is not the only one against whom such a case has been filed. Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman have also faced legal troubles for similar acts.