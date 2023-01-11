 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTR Junior's 'fake' accent slammed by Twitter despite RRR's Golden Globe win

Jan 11, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

In the 1:15 minute interaction, NTR Jr spoke about "RRR", the unprecedented phenomenon it has become and even gifted the host a birthday present.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Actor NT Rama Rao Junior received harsh backlash today after his accent seemed to change considerably to an American one, as he spoke to the media at the Golden Globe awards today. The star of SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR” was speaking to Variety when an American accent was spotted by people on social media.

In the 1:15 minute interaction, NTR Jr spoke about the movie, the unprecedented phenomenon it has become and even gifted the host a birthday present. They hugged and the interview ended in what was a pleasant interaction till people pointed out his changing accent.

Watch the video here:
Even “RRR’s” win for “Naatu Naatu” in the original song category didn’t deter users to tear into his accent.

“He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English. Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine,” one user wrote.

“I loved everything in this short conversation except the fake accent,” wrote another.

“He is trying to impress Hollywood media,” another comment read.

Many defended the actor too.