NTR Junior's 'fake' accent slammed by Twitter despite RRR's Golden Globe win

Actor NT Rama Rao Junior received harsh backlash today after his accent seemed to change considerably to an American one, as he spoke to the media at the Golden Globe awards today. The star of SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR” was speaking to Variety when an American accent was spotted by people on social media.

In the 1:15 minute interaction, NTR Jr spoke about the movie, the unprecedented phenomenon it has become and even gifted the host a birthday present. They hugged and the interview ended in what was a pleasant interaction till people pointed out his changing accent.

Watch the video here:

Even “RRR’s” win for “Naatu Naatu” in the original song category didn’t deter users to tear into his accent.

“He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English. Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine,” one user wrote.

“I loved everything in this short conversation except the fake accent,” wrote another.

“He is trying to impress Hollywood media,” another comment read.

Many defended the actor too.

“Everyone here complaining about his accent should understand that he’s not always in control of it because it is the result of the way people talk around you… I’m speaking as an Indian who used to have an Indian accent but changed when I came to USA,” one user wrote. “People in the comments complaining about his accent should know a thing called Adaptability. He did what he wanted to do and nailed that interview. He is not obligated to behave in a particular way just cause he's from a particular region. Stop complaining and be proud,” another user wrote. See some more comments:

“RRR” won big tonight at the Golden Globes and music director MM Keeravani accepted the award for “Naatu Naatu”, a sensation across the world. The film lost to “Argentina, 1985” in the best foreign language movie category.

