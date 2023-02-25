 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn: Bhavana’s comeback film is on second chances in love

Sowmya Rajendran
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf's Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn rides on the chemistry between Sharaf U Dheen's Jimmy and Bhavana's Nithya.

Sharaf U Dheen and Bhavana in 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn'. (Screen shot/Saregama Malayalam)

It’s been over five years since Bhavana acted in a Malayalam film. You realise how much you missed watching her when she lights up the screen with her smile and fleeting expressions.

Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn – which translates to ‘My brother had a love story’ – is a light romance with a few refreshing departures from traditions. Directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the film is about second chances and has shades of the blockbuster Tamil film 96 (2018). A pair of sweethearts from school, separated by circumstances, come together once again in a bittersweet reunion years later.

Jimmy (Sharaf U Dheen) is a collector of vintage cars and plans to turn his passion into a business. His love for the old isn’t limited to vehicles; he’s unable to move on from his past relationship with Nithya (Bhavana) whom he’s known since school. Just as he’s looking to work up the courage to build a new relationship, she’s back in his life again. Unlike 96, where the reunion becomes a point of high drama, Ntikkakkakkoru ebbs and flows with the difficulties of patching up the past and moving on in the present.