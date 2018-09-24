Now streaming Manto: Find out more about the celebrated writer

The Indian film industry has welcomed a biopic yet again but this time the big screen tells the tale of the writer, Saadat Hasan Manto. The film Manto, directed by actor and filmmaker Nandita Das, comes at a time when speaking out is not as easy as it should be in a democracy.

So, who was Manto? Well, a plain answer to this is – an author, playwright, and a journalist. However, what distinguishes him is his bold writing, for which he was put behind bars.

The writer was tried for obscenity six times – thrice before 1947 in British India, and thrice after 1947 in independent Pakistan. Manto penned down ugly realities, often ruffling feathers, especially among those whose agenda didn't match with his narratives.

In his over 250 short stories, plays, and essays, Manto captured much more than the violence of 1947. He wrote frankly about sex and desire, prostitutes and alcoholics, drawing protests from conservative critics who labeled his work pornographic, even blasphemous.

His most notable works include Toba Tek Singh, Khol Do, Thanda Gosht among others. The Indian film industry was a big part of Manto’s life in Bombay. He even wrote several successful movies while working for Filmistan, a company set up by friends he had made at the famous Bombay Talkies.

The author’s struggle with censorship is something which is relevant even today.

Das in an interview had said that Manto believed that the written word had redemptive power, and she has been working to bring change through different creative platforms. She also believes that her 1996 film, Fire had sowed the seeds for decriminalising gay sex.

Although Manto is moving at a slow pace at the box office, with a collection of Rs 1.15 crore in two days, it is certainly starting a debate on how silencing voices can kill any kind of democracy.