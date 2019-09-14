Now eat and stream: Zomato 'originals' is making streaming space in India more competitive

Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. You ask for it and you will get it on television, in theatres, on video streaming platforms, music OTTs (over the top) and now even on the food delivery apps.

Yes you read it right - food delivery apps.

Food aggregator Zomato took to Twitter on September 13 to announce that it will launch as many as 18 originals over the course of three months, starting September 16.

What this simply means is that Zomato will now compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon to offer content options along with restaurant options on their app.

Not only is it good news for viewers as it creates more competition among the OTT platforms, but also shows that the digital entertainment space is getting more innovative, competitive and cost effective.

Earlier this week, Apple announced the price for its streaming service AppleTV+ which is Rs 99/month.

Currently, only available on Apple products, the content on Apple TV+ comprises of only originals for which the company is reportedly spending around $6 billion.

Last month, Flipkart, the e-commerce platform had announced the launch of its video streaming platform, which will start this Diwali.

However, Flipkart will not create original content, but will will pump in investments to acquire content.

Recently, the Lionsgate, the global studio also launched its OTT platform called Lionsgate Play.



Upon being asked why Lionsgate entered the crowded Indian market, MD Rohit Jain said it's a misconception that there are too many players in the video streaming space in India.

Comparing the Indian market with the US which is more mature when it comes to digital video content, he said that the US has around 200 OTT platforms and India so far has around 30.

This means that there is going to be entry of many players in the video streaming space in India.

So, now you can stream then shop, eat and stream and you never know you could be watching videos while you are booking cabs on a ride-hailing platforms.

