Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Disney+Hotstar to offer fitness content in times of COVID-19

The video streaming platform has partnered with fitness companies including Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

At a time when fresh content is running dry even on over the top (OTT) platforms, Disney+Hotstar is adding new content to its portfolio.

What is interesting is that the new content is around fitness and health which has become lot more important to people in times of COVID-19.

So, what is Disney+Hotstar offering?

Close

The platform will offer 3,000 pieces of content in English, Hindi and Telugu on the platform. Content in Kannada will be added soon.

related news

The content on Disney+Hotstar will come from top fitness experts, yoga and spiritual gurus, along with celebrity nutritionists spread across more than 100 fitness programmes.

How will Disney+Hotstar offer huge bank of fitness content?

The video streaming platform has partnered with Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva to offer free access to video offerings tailor-made to suit the staying-at-home population, workout regimes that can be done through the day and fitness mantras to suit the current times.

How the fitness platforms benefit from partnership with Disney+Hotstar?

The video streaming platforms claims to have 300 million monthly users. reportedly the platform also has around eight million paid subscribers.

Also Read: Reliance Jio offer with Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription coming soon

What the fitness companies have to say about the partnership?

Malaika Arora, who has invested in Sarva, said people are excited about trying new modes of working out because they have realised that this is the new normal.

“Yoga as a category and Yoga for immunity specifically has seen a huge surge in the last two months, given the increased importance in building immunity amid the global pandemic,” pointed out Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, Sarva.

Cult.fit, which has seen a 3x increase in the amount of time its users spend on its platform in the lockdown period, expects the consumption for fitness content to increase significantly with fitness content coming on Disney+Hotstar.

“The current pandemic has brought fitness and immunity building to the top of the agenda. Our current estimate is that India has an addressable market of over 200 million people, who are at various levels in their journey to fitness,” Adarsh Gupta, Found and Director, Brilliant Wellness, said.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment #Lifestyle

