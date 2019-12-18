Now, a chance for local music artists to strike a chord with listeners and even music labels

Independent artists are bringing a fresh take to music in India and giving us options beyond Bollywood songs.

But the journey for these artists is not easy, especially with no platform giving them the right tools to excel in their craft.

This is what Hubhopper, a podcasting and audio on-demand platform, is trying to do with its new launch, Hubhopper Original Music.

Under the new original music programme, Hubhopper is hosting many independent musicians from the country.

The Moonlit story by Vipul Meehnia, a techie by profession and a DJ by passion, is a compilation of different genres of electronic music ranging from house, dubstep, trap to lounge and techno.

And just like Meehnia, you too can create music in four steps:

> Sign up on the online audio creation platform, Hubhopper Studio.

> Create an audio channel, record and upload your audio files and go live in a few minutes using your computer, smartphones, laptops or any other mobile device.

> In addition, you can also promote and monetize your music channel as Hubhopper Studio connects artistes with relevant music labels.

> Hubhopper is also focusing at newer ways to monetize music.

According to Anand, an artiste can bundle up all his creations and put it behind paywall.

Plus, Hubhopper will be also be using data to identify the best online audience, according to the demographics as well as the genre of the music for a particular campaign, and buy digital ad inventory through an auction.

These ads will then be made available across multiple distribution channels, in places where the audience is expected to be frequent.

But what gave birth to this idea?

It all started with understanding why only five percent to 10 percent of podcasts out of the million hours of Hubhopper’s content was being consumed. The answer was people gravitated to content that was by an Indian, irrespective of the type of content. Even English content presented by an Indian was preferred more. But the catch was the suppliers for such content were less despite the demand for it.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO of Hubhopper, said, “There was technological barrier for creators. People had a lot of questions regarding podcasting. So, we built hosting for them, recording and editing tools for them, built out an entire platform for them to automate, give them analytics, give them a chance to upload into Hubhopper and 15 other platforms like a Spotify, or an Apple podcast.”

In making things easy for podcasters, music happened by chance.

“The foray into music was more serendipitous. We started to see musicians using Hubhopper Studio platform as a way to put their music out. So, we had to build another category for the music artists.”

For music creators, what is interesting is that Hubhopper will let them take their music to streaming platforms like a Spotify or other international music OTTs.

While Hubhopper is giving a platform to local music artists, it is also expanding its content portfolio to music. So, Hubhopper’s listeners will be able to listen to both original podcasts and music.

This is why Anand is confident of seeing over 30 percent to 35 percent growth in music segment in terms of listeners.