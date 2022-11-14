 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noted actor Sunil Shende dies

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

Noted actor Sunil Shende, known for movies and shows such as "Circus", "Shanti" and "Sarfarosh", died in Mumbai on Monday, a close friend said.

The actor, who was in his 70s, breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence here, film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI.

"He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada," Jha said.

The cause of Shende's death was not immediately known.

In his career of over 30 years, Shende was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as "Gandhi", "Khal Nayak", "Ghayaal", "Ziddi", "Daud", "Magan" and "Viruddh".

He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer "Sarfarosh", and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty's "Zameen", headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.