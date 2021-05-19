‘Nostalgia ogre-load’, say fans as they revisit Shrek on its 20th anniversary

Screenshot of a scene from the Shrek movie (YouTube/ Dreamworks)

The first ‘Shrek’ film that introduced us to the beloved Scottish misfit Ogre was released in 2001. It has been 20 years since the first film of the Shrek series, which won the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature Film, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, winning the hearts of old and young alike the world over and earning $484 million at the box office.

Three sequels of Shrek have released since -- Shrek 2 in 2002, Shrek The Third in 2007, and Shrek Forever After in 2010. The fifth and purportedly last installment of the series, which remains untitled, is due for release in 2022.

A dozen Shrek video games, multiple TV spin-offs, comic book series, and hundreds of Instagram filters have been ‘Shreksperts’ and Shrek fans busy in the meanwhile.



With the Shrek release completing 20 years in 2021, the lovers of our diddly-eyed, friendly monster have been revisiting the animated feature film series, and boy, are they having a “nostalgia ogre-load”!



