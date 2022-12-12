Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation in Rs 200 crore extortion case

Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a case against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez for making "defamatory" remarks. The case was also filed against 15 media houses who Nora Fatehi accused of further "carrying forward and circulating" the comments. She claimed that the media publications and the rival actor were "acting in connivance with each other".

"A conspiracy by the Accused No. 1 to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action," Nora Fatehi stated in the petition filed through her lawyer, NDTV reported.

Jacqueline Fernandez's "defamatory remarks" were related to the Rs 200 crore extortion case being investigated by central agencies, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. While both the actors have been summoned by probe agencies, Jacqueline Fernandez is named as an accused in the case after it was revealed that she received expensive gifts from the conman but Nora Fatehi -- who has allegedly also accepted gifts from him -- was named a witness.

On December 2, however, after a visit to the Enforcement Directorate office, Nora Fatehi denied receiving any gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a plea before the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Jacqueline Fernandez stated that it was surprising that like her other celebrities such as Norah Fatehi who was also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses, while she is being dragged as an accused.