No more a Khiladi? Akshay Kumar movies fail to hit box office gold in 2022

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Competition from streaming platforms and pre-Covid content have an impact on the box-office collections of Kumar’s movies this year.

This year has turned out to be the worst experienced in over a decade by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who delivered four consecutive box-office duds in 2022.

Choosing quantity over quality, outdated content, dwindling star power and overexposure in theatres and over-the-top (OTT) platforms are some of the reasons why the star known as the Khiladi of Bollywood was unable to deliver a single success this year, exhibitors and analysts say.

"This year content was not good. Akshay Kumar who used to find good content and do films is now releasing films back to back. When you do too many films, it’s difficult to provide quality movies and you are over-exposed with weak stories," said Brijesh Tandon, a film distributor.

Tandon added that all of Kumar’s four film releases this year recorded weak advance bookings. The movies were Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

COVID and OTT-led challenges 