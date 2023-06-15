NMACC to host 2-day musical event ‘Parampara’ to mark Guru Purnima

The Grand Theatre, NMACC (File Image)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will be hosting a two-day special event on June 30 and July 1 to mark Guru Purnima.

The event titled ‘Parampara – A Guru Purnima Special’ has been conceived to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya (teacher and disciple) bond.

This year, it is expected to bring together maestros of Indian classical music and “the special presentation is guided by Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India”, NMACC said in a release.

Commenting on the nature of the event, NMACC Founder & Chairperson Nita Ambani said: “A guru not only imparts knowledge, but also guides shishyas on their path of self-discovery. The relationship between guru and shishya signifies a lifelong journey driven by discipline, dedication, and utmost respect. This Guru Purnima, at the NMACC, we are delighted to present our humble tribute to this timeless tradition.”

Legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia, sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, and sitar stalwart Pt Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar will be performing at the event.

On Day 1, the first performance will be Indian classical compositions presented by sitar maestro Pt Kartick Kumar and his son, sitar player and innovative musician Niladri Kumar. The second act would be led by flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew, student, and flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia.

On Day 2, a “momentous” sarod recital by Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and the Ustaad’s grandsons - 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash is expected to enthral the audience.

Tickets start at Rs 750 and can be booked on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.

The event will start at 7.30 pm at the Cultural Centre’s 2000-seater performing arts space – The Grand Theatre – which has hosted productions such as ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ and the international broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’.