English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Television actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 50

    As per reports, Nitesh Pandey died on Tuesday in Igatpuri near Nashik where he was shooting for a project.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
    Nitesh Pandey

    Nitesh Pandey (right) recently starred in the television series "Anupamaa". (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/iamniteshpandey).

    Television actor Nitesh Pandey died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 50. As per reports, Pandey died on Tuesday in Igatpuri near Nashik where he was shooting for a project.

    The news of Pandey's death was confirmed by his brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar.

    "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy," Nagar told ETimes. 


    "I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment," Nagar added.


    Pandey was recently part of the television series "Anupamaa" and was seen several other series in the past such as "Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka"and "Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani,".

    Additionally, Pandey also starred several Bollywood movies such as "Dabanng 2", "Om Shanti Om" and "Badhaai Do".

    Pandey started his career in 1990 with theatre and got his first on-screen break in "Tejas", in which he essayed the role of a detective. Pandey also has his own production house called "Dream Castle Productions,".

    Also read: Sarath Babu, veteran Telugu actor, dies at 71

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nitesh Pandey
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:54 am