Television actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 50

Nitesh Pandey (right) recently starred in the television series "Anupamaa". (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/iamniteshpandey).

Television actor Nitesh Pandey died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 50. As per reports, Pandey died on Tuesday in Igatpuri near Nashik where he was shooting for a project.

The news of Pandey's death was confirmed by his brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar.

"Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy," Nagar told ETimes.

"I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment," Nagar added.



TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close… pic.twitter.com/UIEnosnZMo — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Pandey was recently part of the television series "Anupamaa" and was seen several other series in the past such as "Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka"and "Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani,".

Additionally, Pandey also starred several Bollywood movies such as "Dabanng 2", "Om Shanti Om" and "Badhaai Do".

Pandey started his career in 1990 with theatre and got his first on-screen break in "Tejas", in which he essayed the role of a detective. Pandey also has his own production house called "Dream Castle Productions,".

