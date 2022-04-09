Nimrat Kaur: "Imagination for a female artist has expanded"

In 2013 the Ritesh Batra-directed film The Lunchbox was screened, and awarded, at the Cannes Film Festival. The Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starring epistolary romance about a relationship that unfolds over a misplaced lunchbox and love notes was a breakthrough film for Kaur. Her performance as the lonely and longing Ila catapulted her onto the global stage.

In the nine years since, Kaur has appeared as Akshay Kumar’s wife Amrita in Airlift and in the just released Dasvi, in which she plays Bimla Devi, a simple housewife who finds herself in the chief minister’s chair. Released on Netflix on April 7, Dasvi also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Also read: Dasvi review: A fun satire with a big message about the transformative power of education

In the same time period – from 2014 onwards – Kaur has also headlined web series The Test Case, and made her mark on the international entertainment scene as ISI agent Tasneem Qureishi in two seasons of Homeland as well as playing the part of Rebecca in Wayward Pines. She will soon wrap up her shoot of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation (season 2) before returning to India to shoot another web series.

Kaur describes these expansive opportunities as destiny, not design. Excerpts from an interview:

In the time period between 'Airlift' and 'Dasvi', what has changed for you, especially with your international work experience?

My approach to my work has very much been the same. I have the same commitment, greed and enthusiasm as I always have. I am greedy for variety and ways to entertain audiences in different ways. I would cancel the last two years due to the impact of the pandemic from the six years. One major change in the time period is the rise of OTT. There is so much work happening I feel there is less and less room for mediocrity. The audience has so much to choose from that you cannot be lazy. You must put your best foot forward, because people don’t have the time to watch something that is not the best. As a result the standards of work, the quality of scripts and parts being written for women has taken a huge leap. I am lucky that work from all kinds of places has always sought me out. So Homeland happened because of The Lunchbox and Wayward Pines and Foundation happened because of Homeland. It’s a good problem to have where when you go West they ask why I don’t do more work there and when I am home I am asked why I am not doing more here. I feel very lucky about this. I yearn to work in our languages and attempt different genres.

Is this duality the design?

It’s not a design; its destiny. It’s more chance than choice. What I am sure about is that I know what I don’t want. But what I do end up doing happens by chance.

It has worked out in a way where it feels orchestrated, but it is not. All you can do is deliver your best, and let the universe do the rest. As I say, Terminal 4 is my home. In many ways I feel that I was always being prepared for this life. As a child, being from an army background and always on the move, I have not known any place to be home for more than two to three years. Maybe it was a preparation for this life.

Have you noticed a change in the kinds of roles for women and the scripts coming up fuelled by the OTT boom?

Imagination for a female artist has expanded. People have realised that you cannot just keep presenting different versions of a cheerleader or a foil to the hero, or a perfect wife, or partner who will encourage him in his cause. There is an expansion of horizons with what women actually are because there is so much more to a woman compared to what we have seen so far, and I feel storytelling really needs to find all kinds of interesting scenarios and characters, where you are not writing something keeping a woman in mind. The character happens to be a woman. So how about writing some real stuff, where real things happen. That has changed and that gives me a lot of hope.

Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi in 'Dasvi'.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan: What you learn is how educated you truly are

So what attracted you to the part of Bimla Devi and to 'Dasvi'?

I have never been offered a part like Bimla Devi before. I was yearning and hungry for something like this - to be offered something that is so far away from who I am, that challenges me and takes me out of my comfort zone. After The Lunchbox and Airlift, when they like you in a part, you get offered similar roles or shades of the same colour. After a long time I loved a part so much. I was sold on the one line of the character – that she is a demure, simple, docile housewife from a village who has probably always been always told what to do and doesn’t have the courage to speak up in front of her husband who becomes a circumstantial politician. She goes from being in a caged environment to the powerful status of a politician. Dasvi is a drama-comedy, a genre that I have never been offered - or even imagined - I would be offered. So the film took me on two kinds of journeys: First from Nimrat to Bimmo and then from Bimmo to Bimla Devi. I have never taken such a risk, from trying comedy to learning the Haryanvi accent and gaining weight. It’s been a fantastic journey and experiment.

Bimla Devi of 'Dasvi' could not be more unlike the intense Tasneem of 'Homeland'.

Exactly. They are polar opposites. But what is special about Dasvi is the story itself and the comedy. It is empowering to be a female actor exploring this. You are not the butt of the joke but the engine driving the humour in the scenes. Comedy is something you have to create and work at making people laugh. When we think of female actors, we can’t think of many who have been given material or opportunities to make people laugh.