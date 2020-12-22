Night curfew in Maharashtra may spell bad news for Wonder Woman's box office business

The film is slated to release on December 23. Wonder Woman 1984 has seen many delays and change in release schedules due to closure of theatres because of coronavirus-led lockdown across the globe. (Image: Twitter)

The implementation of night curfew in Maharashtra will spell bad news for the box office business of Hollywood venture Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) which is slated to release on December 23 in Indian theatres.

The superhero flick which was estimated to earn around Rs 18-20 crore at the box office may see a drop in its earnings due to the implementation of night curfew in Maharashtra which has been imposed from December 22 to January 5.

According to Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital, Wonder Woman's box office can drop to Rs 10-12 crore, similar to that of Tenet which was the first big Hollywood venture to release in India after Indian theatres reopened.

"Collections of Hollywood release WW84 will see a big negative impact as first week collections are crucial for a film. Maharashtra, Gujarat circuits account for almost 35 percent of the box office collections," said Taurani.

Also, theatres get a potential crowd for evening and night shows.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, an exhibitor had explained why night shows are important for theatres. "During morning shows, occupancy is 10 percent, matinee it is 20 percent, evening it is 40 percent and night show it is 30 percent. Without night shows, theatres lose large audience base."

Wonder Woman was expected to do better business than Tenet as action genre as well as superhero films have more fan following in India.

Wonder Woman 1984 which is expected to release across 1,500 to 1,700 screens was estimated to see opening weekend collections to the tune of Rs 6 to 8 crore, higher than Tenet which had collected Rs 4.5 crore in the first three days of its release.

But now it looks like WW84 will not be able to reach the estimated opening weekend numbers.

A lot is riding on the success of Wonder Woman which is the second big Hollywood release in India.

Analysts expected that strong box office collections of WW84 will encourage producers of Bollywood ventures to release films in theatres.

Films like Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre and Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 are likely to hit theatres early next year and big films like Sooryavanshi and 83 are expected to release towards end of March in 2021.

However, Taurani said, "This (night curfew in Maharashtra) will create more uncertainty within producers for releasing new films and announcing new release dates."