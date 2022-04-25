NFT exchange GuardianLink sees strong traction in India for its cricket-based digital assets

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace GuardianLink, which launched cricket-based digital assets last week, saw traction for the collectibles from the Indian market.

Jump.trade, a GuardianLink brand, went live with Meta Cricket League (MCL) NFTs on April 22, and 55,000 collectibles were sold within nine minutes of the launch. The platform said that 70 percent of the sales came from India while the rest 30 percent were from across the globe. The NFTs were priced at USD25 each. The first NFT which prompts GuardianLink’s foray into the AI-Powered Metaverse game witnessed traffic of over a million NFT enthusiasts during the live drop.

Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-founder and COO of GuardianLink said that the platform received strong response from both the gaming and cricket community for the Meta Cricket League NFTs.

Meta Cricket League is a new play-to-earn game that is driven by NFTs. Digital collectibles of the game can be used by gamers to monetise their game play, to improve in-game performance by upgrading NFTs and can even rent NFTs to other players.

After cricket, Jump.trade will also be launching exclusive collectible NFTs for Chelsea fans presented by Chelsea's leading UK collector. The collectibles will feature tickets, matchday programmes, menus, and signed postcards, photographs spreading across the entire stretch of the club's history dating from 1905 to the recent past.

GuardianLink's founder and CEO Ramkumar Subramaniam, in an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, had said that NFTs are finding strong traction in India. The platform which had launched Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs pointed out that about 60-65 percent of the digital assets from that drop were bought by buyers in India and the remaining was bought by the Indian diaspora.

Along with entertainment and sports, the NFT platform is in talks with startups that have turned unicorns for NFTs on the lines of unicorn India.

The NFT exchange estimates India's NFT marketplace to reach $500 million-$1 billion by 2022 from $100 - $200 million last year. Globally, the NFT market had crossed $10 billion last year.