English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    NFT exchange GuardianLink sees strong traction in India for its cricket-based digital assets

    Co-founder and COO of GuardianLink Kameshwaran Elangovan said that the platform received strong response from both the gaming and cricket community for the Meta Cricket League NFTs.

    Maryam Farooqui
    April 25, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

    Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]


    Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace GuardianLink, which launched cricket-based digital assets last week, saw traction for the collectibles from the Indian market.


    Jump.trade, a GuardianLink brand, went live with Meta Cricket League (MCL) NFTs on April 22, and 55,000 collectibles were sold within nine minutes of the launch. The platform said that 70 percent of the sales came from India while the rest 30 percent were from across the globe. The NFTs were priced at USD25 each. The first NFT which prompts GuardianLink’s foray into the AI-Powered Metaverse game witnessed traffic of over a million NFT enthusiasts during the live drop.


    Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-founder and COO of GuardianLink said that the platform received strong response from both the gaming and cricket community for the Meta Cricket League NFTs.


    Meta Cricket League is a new play-to-earn game that is driven by NFTs. Digital collectibles of the game can be used by gamers to monetise their game play, to improve in-game performance by upgrading NFTs and can even rent NFTs to other players.


    After cricket, Jump.trade will also be launching exclusive collectible NFTs for Chelsea fans presented by Chelsea's leading UK collector. The collectibles will feature tickets, matchday programmes, menus, and signed postcards, photographs spreading across the entire stretch of the club's history dating from 1905 to the recent past.

    Close

    Related stories

    GuardianLink's founder and CEO Ramkumar Subramaniam, in an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, had said that NFTs are finding strong traction in India. The platform which had launched Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs pointed out that about 60-65 percent of the digital assets from that drop were bought by buyers in India and the remaining was bought by the Indian diaspora.

    Along with entertainment and sports, the NFT platform is in talks with startups that have turned unicorns for NFTs on the lines of unicorn India.

    The NFT exchange estimates India's NFT marketplace to reach $500 million-$1 billion by 2022 from $100 - $200 million last year. Globally, the NFT market had crossed $10 billion last year.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Maryam Farooqui
    Tags: #Entertainment #Sports #trends
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.