New 'Lord of the Rings' movies announced by Warner Bros

Feb 24, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

'Lord of the Rings' is one of the most iconic storytelling franchises of all time, and we're so excited,' the studio announced.

Elijah Wood as Frodo. (Image: screen grab from 'The Hobbit')

Multiple new "Lord of the Rings" films are on the way from Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio behind Peter Jackson's blockbuster Oscar-winning trilogy said Thursday.

David Zaslav, CEO of parent group Warner Bros. Discovery, told an earnings calls that recently appointed studio chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy had struck an agreement to make more movies based on JRR Tolkien's epic fantasy books.

"Today, I'm thrilled to announce that Mike and Pam signed a deal to make multiple Lord of the Rings movies," he said.

"'Lord of the Rings' is one of the most iconic storytelling franchises of all time, and we're so excited. Stay tuned for more to come on this front."