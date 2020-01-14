New film offerings score well at the box office, but it is South cinema hitting the home run

All Rajinikanth fans are not missing the chance to catch up with his latest offering on the big screen. And that’s not it. Along with Rajinikanth’s Darbar, other south releases like Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are seeing strong traction.

The offerings from south are making their mark despite Bollywood taking the limelight on Twitter due to the fan wars between Tanhaji and Chhapaak. However, on the big screen, it is the South superstars yielding good results.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Girish Johar, film and trade business analyst, said that while we have now started noticing south cinema, they have always done well. “They are strict in terms of pricing, promotions and even their anti-piracy measures are very strong, the government allows as early as 4 am shows and all this is paying good dividends,” he said.

Darbar became the latest victim of piracy when a local television channel in Madurai aired the film. Film’s producer Lyca productions have registered a complaint against Saranya TV.

Despite the film’s leak, Darbar is roaring both in India and overseas. And so are other south releases.

According to Johar, top films from all languages clocked an estimated Rs 200 crore over the extended weekend (January 9 to 12) and expects the ventures to see stable revenues in the upcoming weekdays.

In four days, Darbar has raked in Rs 150 crore worldwide, Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned Rs 103 crore in three days and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has pocketed Rs 85 crore in one day.

“Darbar is doing well in the overseas market. Playing in 3,000 screens internationally, the film is getting good numbers in Singapore, Malaysia, US,” added Johar.

The three films from south India scored a huge total over the weekend in North America [USA + Canada]. Their combined business is over Rs 31 crore.

At the UK box office, Darbar stayed at the top amid the south ventures with Rs 2.32 crore in three days. Same was the case in Australia where Darbar topped the charts with Rs 2 crore.

While Darbar’s Hindi version is not doing well with the Hind-speaking audience preferring Tanhaji and Chhapaak, the occupancy for its Tamil version is high.

Average occupancy between January 10-12 shows that people are preferring Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo more with occupancy at 93 percent, followed by Darbar at 69 percent, Tanhaji Hindi at 60 percent, Tanhaji Marathi at 53 percent, Darbar Telugu at 52 percent, Chhapaak at 38 percent and Darbar Hindi at 20 percent.

While Darbar is performing well, it still cannot be seen as a movie defining the super stardom of Rajinikanth as the film has two obstacles in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Yet, the fact that Darbar which was reportedly made at a budget of Rs 200 crore got back more than what it had spent in terms of satellite, theatrical and music rights, shows the command of the superstar in the film industry, said Johar.