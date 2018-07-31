Fanney Khan song with ‘Achche Din’ lyrics used to target Modi govt, makers launch new version

After netizens used a song of ‘Fanney Khan’, titled Mere Achche Din Kab Aayenge, to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, the filmmakers have now released a new version, 'Mere Achche Din Ab Aaye Re'.

Soon after the release of the first song, social media users started putting it into context of Modi’s political slogan ‘Acche Din’ and raised questions on his governance.

After reactions from the audience and calls from “high places” to producers of the film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in starring roles, the makers “hurriedly” brought out the new version, reported Mid-Day quoting its sources.

"After the first version came out, a lot of people online used it to attack the central government and question Modi on his promise of 'achche din'. The song was getting politicised needlessly. The producers also got a few calls from high places, after which they decided to release the new version. They are even contemplating pulling down the original song," a person familiar with the matter told the publication.

While the first version of the track shows Anil Kapoor's character struggling to realise his dreams, the second version is an uplifting number.

Meanwhile, film’s director Atul Manjrekar denied recreating the lyrics of Mere Achche Din Kab Aayenge. In talks with the publication, he said the newly released version was always part of the film, and it was planned to be unveiled only after the movie hits theatres. "But, we cut a new video and released it now because our song was unnecessarily taking a political colour. It didn't strike us that this is also the slogan of the government. We didn't expect such a reaction. Fanney Khan is a simple film about a cab driver and his dreams. I hope people see the song in the right context and not misconstrue it."