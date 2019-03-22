App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix tries out cheaper mobile only subscription plan in India starting at Rs 250/month

But a comparison with plans offered by other OTTs, Netflix’s mobile only subscription plan still remains most expensive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Competition in the over the top (OTT) space is getting intense with every passing day, and Netflix has taken note as it tests a new subscription plan amid select users in India.

The plan is for only mobile devices which comes at a cost of Rs 250 per month. However, the content will be available in standard definition (SD) format.

But a comparison with plans offered by other OTTs, Netflix’s mobile only subscription plan still remains most expensive.

Hotstar launched a VIP subscription plan for Rs 365 a year offering users to watch live cricket matches and shows on Star Network before they are aired on television. The platform’s original content will also be available to the subscribers.

While Hotstar’s VIP plan is costing a user Rs one per day, Alt Balaji is offering premium content for Rs 100 for three months which comes about to Rs 1.09 per day.

On the other hand, Prime is available for Rs 1,000 per year and this means a user has to shell out Rs 2.7 per day. ZEE5 is available for Rs 99 per month which translates into Rs 3.2 per day.

In comparison to Hotstar and Amazon Prime, Netflix is 8X and 4X times more expensive, respectively.

But it is to be noted that Netflix has made no official launch announcement yet on the mobile only plan, and it is only trying out the new plan in India.

In an earlier report, Moneycontrol had pointed out that “there are going to be more innovations. The streamers are going to launch services that will have different prices for consumption across mobile devices and not like the West where you pay one price for consumption across TV or an iPad or across the phone.”

Netflix’s high cost plan is making its fight with its peers tougher. According to App Annie’s analysis of iOS and Google Play store apps, the top five most downloaded video apps include Hotstar, Jio TV, Airtel TV, Sony Liv and ZEE5.

In terms of monthly active users, Hotstar tops the chart followed by JioTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and TV and Airtel TV.

However, Netflix is confident that it will flourish in India despite higher subscription plans.

The company’s chief executive Reed Hastings draws parallels between movies and Netflix content saying that paying for Netflix is like going to the theatres and that there’s more to watch.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Companies #Entertainment #India #world

