Netflix to spend a whopping $12-13 billion on content this year

In 2018, online video streaming giant Netflix is estimated to spend between USD 12-13 billion to produce new shows while curating the existing ones. The given estimated expenditure seems to be more than any other TV or film studio this year, as reported by The Economist.

Over USD 9 billion was spent by Netflix on programming last year. In 2016, they roughly spent around USD 7 billion.

The company's business model was based on DVD sales and rentals via mail at the time when it was introduced in 1997. Netflix that has sustained for over 20 years, is today considered a juggernaut in the streaming service as well as the film and television industries.

According to the same report, Netflix is likely to deliver 82 feature films this year whereas Warner Brothers, will release only 23 films to the theatres.

The company is also on the verge of producing or acquiring 700 new or exclusively licensed television shows. They will add nearly 100 scripted dramas and comedies, comedy specials, documentaries, and children's programming, among others.

Presently Netflix is producing content in 21 countries including Brazil, Germany, India, South Korea, among others.