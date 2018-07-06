App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix to spend a whopping $12-13 billion on content this year

Netflix is likely to deliver 82 feature films this year whereas Warner Brothers will release only 23 films in theatres.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2018, online video streaming giant Netflix is estimated to spend between USD 12-13 billion to produce new shows while curating the existing ones. The given estimated expenditure seems to be more than any other TV or film studio this year, as reported by The Economist.

Over USD 9 billion was spent by Netflix on programming last year. In 2016, they roughly spent around USD 7 billion.

The company's business model was based on DVD sales and rentals via mail at the time when it was introduced in 1997. Netflix that has sustained for over 20 years, is today considered a juggernaut in the streaming service as well as the film and television industries.

According to the same report, Netflix is likely to deliver 82 feature films this year whereas Warner Brothers, will release only 23 films to the theatres.

The company is also on the verge of producing or acquiring 700 new or exclusively licensed television shows. They will add nearly 100 scripted dramas and comedies, comedy specials, documentaries, and children's programming, among others.

Presently Netflix is producing content in 21 countries including Brazil, Germany, India, South Korea, among others.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Entertainment #Netflix #Warner Bros

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.