Netflix to bite the advertising bullet, but can it unlock Indian market potential?

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. may be able to tap strong growth potential in India, where it is seeking to add subscribers, after saying it would explore the possibility of launching a new, advertising-supported version of its online video service to support revenue growth.

Co-founder Reed Hastings, who for years has resisted the idea of airing ads on Netflix, said this week that catering to ad-tolerant consumers who wanted to pay a lower price made a lot of sense.

On the company's earnings conference call on April 19, Hastings said Netflix will explore the best ways of airing ads over the next couple of years.

The volte face comes after Netflix lost 200,000 customers globally in the first quarter of 2022, the first time it shed subscribers since 2011.

"AVOD (advertising video on-demand) has the potential to be a big subscriber base unlock for Netflix,” said Utkarsh Sinha, managing director of Bexley Advisors.

“The question is whether Netflix would like to continue down its current path where it has fewer subscribers but the highest paying ones, or if it wants to dilute that and have more subscribers albeit at a lower ARPU (average revenue per user)," Sinha told Moneycontrol.

Netflix has around 5.5 million subscribers in India that makes for an 8 percent share of the country’s video subscription market, according to data by Omdia, a consulting firm.

In 2021, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix were the top three players with a collective market share of almost 70 percent. Disney+ Hotstar had a 50 percent market share, followed by Amazon Prime Video at 9 percent and Netflix at 8 percent.

"They will have to introduce AVOD because subscriptions have plateaued and India will take its own sweet time in terms of showing growth in subscriptions. They will experiment in India because it is a growth market. Also, after price cuts and introducing a mobile-only plan in India, advertising is the bazooka in their arsenal and they will fire it now," said Nitin Menon of NV Capital.

Last year, the percentage of paying subscribers to total OTT consumers remained less than 10 percent in the video streaming market, according to a 2022 report by consultant EY and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, or FICCI.

Netflix's AVOD potential

The AVOD market size in India is around $1.2 billion, of which almost 60 percent is contributed by aggregators like YouTube, MX Player and sports-based over-the-top platforms like Disney+Hotstar, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president of Elara Capital.

"YouTube commands a 30-40 percent AVOD market share, followed by Disney+Hotstar which is around 20 percent and MX Player, which is around 8-9 percent,” Taurani said.

“While Netflix is neither an aggregator nor has sports, the platform has quality eyeballs which will benefit Netflix because lot of internet companies look for a high premium paying audience,” he added. “The AVOD market can be driven by aggregators, sports-led platforms and then platforms like Netflix which offer loyal customers who have high spending power. That is how they (Netflix) may position themselves (in the ad space)," he said.

Taurani estimates a negative impact on broadcaster OTTs like Zee Entertainment's ZEE5 and Voot because of Netflix's proposed entry into the AVOD space.

Last year, Disney+Hotstar was the largest broadcast group by advertising revenue in the video streaming space with estimated ad sales of $120 million, followed by SonyLIV, ZEE5, and VOOT, according to Omdia data.

Menon said that while there is competition in the video advertising space, the AVOD market is experiencing strong growth.

"Digital advertising is growing in double digits and OTT is a big part of digital advertising. So, there is enough space for Netflix to get a piece of the ad pie. I don't think that will be a challenge," Menon said.

Taurani noted that while digital advertising is growing at an annual clip of 25 percent, the AVOD market is expanding faster at 30-35 percent in India.

"If they go AVOD their numbers will explode in terms of Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and Daily Active Users (DAUs) and if they can get higher subscriptions then the advertising allocation can be higher," he said.

Even so, experts don't think Netflix will go the YouTube way when it comes to exploring the ad-supported model.

"One of the bets behind this (AVOD) strategy is a freemium model, where AVOD-based subscribers create a wider funnel for conversion to paid subscribers," said Sinha.

Taurani thinks Netflix will air ads on high-cost properties. "The platform will move to a model wherein the premium content will offer advertisements in a very low key manner without impacting overall customer experience. This is typically similar to what a Disney+Hotstar offers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) or premium cricket content."

Sports a gamechanger for Netflix

Taurani also said that a game changer for Netflix could be the addition of sports on its platform.

"Time spent and audience traffic metrics on sports and aggregator based OTT’s is almost 1.5-3x that of broadcasters and other niche OTT platforms. This proves the commanding position of aggregator and sports-based platforms in the AVOD space in India. So a shift towards cricket and sports content will help Netflix compete better in the India AVOD market," said Taurani.

He also explained that most OTTs typically converted10 percent of their MAUs into DAUs, but Disney+Hotstar, which offers sports, especially the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, has a higher conversion rate of 15-20 percent.

Netflix offers its subscribers in India some of the least expensive movie packages, and that has helped it rack up subscribers, said Sinha. "But despite the low prices in India, Netflix remains premium compared to its competitors," he added

A “freemium” model in emerging markets including India could work well for Netflix over the long term, Taurani said.

Freemium is a model that offers a basic product or service to users at no or little cost and charges a premium for additional features.