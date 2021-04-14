Netflix signs up 'Mirzapur' writer Puneet Krishna for two web series

Representative image

Following the success of Mirzapur web series on Amazon Prime, the online video streaming website Netflix has signed up Puneet Krishna to exclusively create his next two series for the platform.

Though the details are yet to be revealed, both the upcoming series are expected to be in production by early 2022.

Meanwhile, Amazon had renewed the popular series Mirzapur for the a third season in last November. The popular crime show from Excel Entertainment was co-created and written by Puneet Krishna. Prior to this, Krishna also wrote for Amazon’s first original series in India, Inside Edge and Excel Entertainment project's Bangistan.

7 best horror shows and films to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime this weekend

"My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be. Globally, Netflix provides a dynamic space for creators and has successfully built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers with the unique approach and instantaneous global reach it offers," Deadline.com quoted Krishna as saying.

He added, "I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter."

While Netflix India VP Monika Shergill said that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.

"At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories. Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix," she said.

On behalf of Krishna, Mumbai and LA-based agency Tulsea reps negotiated the deal with Netflix.