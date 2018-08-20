Netflix may discard ad-free model, introduce commercials in between episodes

Are you guilty of indulging in long binge-watching sessions, and can't wait to watch what happens next on your favourite shows? If you are a Netflix user, then you might soon have to start putting up with ads of other shows/movies as the streaming service could soon ditch its ad-free model.

As pointed out by Reddit users, Netflix has started testing video adverts in between episodes of a few popular series. Multiple Netflix subscribers across the UK started seeing unskippable ads in between episodes of shows like The Package and Better Call Saul.

"So I'm just sitting winding down after work watching some Rick and Morty and the episode finished," one Reddit user wrote.

"Rather than give me the option to skip to the next episode it came up with a full screen 'up next' for Rick and Morty and 'but first...' and proceeded to play a full-screen trailer for it and I couldn't go to the next episode of R&M. It had what YouTube ads have, a timed skip button meaning I'm forced to watch ads," the user said.

This isn't the first time Netflix has tested adverts (or pre-roll "trailers" as they call it) in between episodes. It had earlier introduced video previews saying, "that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster."

Netflix has since issued a statement to Cord Cutters, asserting that the adverts can be skipped "at any time."

According to the statement, the popular streaming service tests multiple features throughout the year to improve its subscribers' experience. So it is important to note that the ad initiative may never get a global rollout.