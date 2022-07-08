Netflix experiments with interactive content in India to woo more viewers

In 2018, video streaming service Netflix introduced an interactive movie called Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which let the viewer decide how the story unfolds. Even with little promotion, the movie took social media by storm with people around the world discussing the multiple endings and how they each turned out.

Now, Netflix is replicating the idea in India with its first interactive show called Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, attempting to create the same kind of chatter that Bandersnatch did.

“The special mixes Ranveer’s adventure and humour with challenging survival tasks in the jungles of Siberia,” said Andy Weil, vice president, comedy & interactive series, Netflix. “One of the key differences is that while linear storytelling has a clear beginning, middle and end, interactive storytelling has the potential for multiple endings.”

The audience will be able to control what Ranveer does from start to finish, Weil said.

“A particular choice could lead the story into a completely different pathway, giving the audience a different experience every time. One can re-watch the show, this time choosing different choices on what Ranveer does, and explore different challenges and scenes which were missed the last time,” Weil added.

In Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers had 10 seconds to choose among options that led to multiple endings, five to be exact. The film is about Stefan Butler, an 80s video game programmer developing a fantasy novel called Bandersnatch into a video game, who starts questioning reality, which leads him to see a psychiatrist.

Right intervals

In the Ranveer Singh show, viewers will be able to decide what he does at certain points. For example, the actor on his adventure trip will ask whether he should use a flare or a grappling gun for safety, or whether he should play dead or dance for the bears when he confronts one in the wild.

“From a writing perspective, it’s important to have the choice points at the right intervals in the story. These choices matter to the viewer because the decision impacts the story by taking you down a different path,” said Weil.

These decisions also impact the participation of the viewers. The Netflix official noted that for Bandersnatch, over 94 percent of the viewers were participating and making choices. And this is what the streaming service is seeking through Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

“Last time, they said they were unable to crack the India market. Now, they are innovating from regional content to interactive titles to ensure more user attention,” said Nitin Menon of NV Capital. “Through this show they get to communicate directly with the audience. They are getting feeds when the audience is watching the content, which will help them in getting into the audiences’ minds further. Right now it is more offline data.”

Menon also pointed out that the show already has a certain amount of connection with viewers. An episode of Into the Wilds with Bear Grylls featuring actor Akshay Kumar was watched by 11 million viewers on its premiere day on Discovery Network channels in 2020.

Experts said interactive content may become even more personalised and targeted ads could be integrated into such shows. Netflix hinted at exploring the ad-supported model after the platform lost 200,000 customers globally in the first quarter of 2022.

For Bandersnatch, Netflix had developed a technology where endings could be coded in flowcharts and whenever a viewer selected an option presented in the show, the tool picked the appropriate follow-up footage.

“While working on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, we developed a software called Branch Manager, which is essentially a visualisation tool for mapping out and managing branching narrative stories. This technology helps the creators identify how they want to tell the story through different choices for viewers to make,” said Weil.

The platform plans to launch more such shows using this technology.

“The wide array of unique choices our members make inspires what we collectively do next with future interactive titles. We are just scratching the surface of interactive content, and there is more to come,” Weil added.