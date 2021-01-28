Netflix confirms Tomb Raider anime after announcing adaptations of Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed



The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy.

After dabbling with anime adaptations of classic games such as Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma , Netflix has now confirmed that there is an anime in the works starring everyone’s favourite archaeologist, Lara Croft.

The Tomb Raider anime will pick up after the events of Lara’s latest trilogy, which was developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, consisting of three instalments – Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The game franchise has already seen film adaptations, the latest of which saw Alicia Vikander take over the titular role from Angelina Jolie. The franchise has also seen popular comic adaptations from Top Cow and Dark Horse, so let us just say Lara is used to the spotlight.

The anime series will be produced by Legendary, and Tasha Huo will serve as the writer, having recently worked on The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is a spinoff of another popular Netflix video game adaptation based on The Witcher series.

If raiding ancient tombs is not your thing, Legendary is also working on an anime series based on Kong: Skull Island, the 2017 movie with giant gorillas and huge monsters. The latest instalment in the movie franchise is called Godzilla vs Kong and will be released in March.

Besides these, Netflix has announced adaptations of two more popular game franchises which are already in the works, Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed. Following the success of The Witcher TV series starring Henry Cavill, Netflix is quickly becoming the place for quality video game adaptations and we are not complaining.