172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|netflix-apologises-for-inappropriate-poster-of-french-film-cuties-amid-social-media-backlash-5738141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix apologises for ‘inappropriate’ poster of French film 'Cuties' amid social media backlash

Although the maker has reportedly said that the drama is aimed at highlighting the issue of how social media pushes young girls to sexualise their image without fully understanding the nuances, Twitter users called it out for being “upsetting and sick”.

Moneycontrol News

Content streaming platform Netflix, on August 20, issued an apology for “inappropriately” promoting the release of French drama “Cuties”, directed by filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré.

Netflix has also taken down the promotional image, which drew the ire of many, for showing young girls sporting skimpy outfit and sexualising pre-teen girls.

According to a BBC report, a petition backed by 25,000 persons within a day claimed the film that is set for launch on September 9 “sexualises an 11-year-old for the viewing pleasure of paedophiles”.

Close

Although the maker has reportedly said that the drama is aimed at highlighting the issue of how social media pushes young girls to sexualise their image without fully understanding the nuances, Twitter users called it out for being “upsetting and sick” among other things.

related news

Netflix later apologised for the “inappropriate” promotional image and removed it, although there are no plans to scrap the French movie.
Notably, the coming of age film was well-received when it had premiered earlier during the Sundance Film Festival and had even won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Netflix

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.