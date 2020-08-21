Netflix apologises for ‘inappropriate’ poster of French film 'Cuties' amid social media backlash

Content streaming platform Netflix, on August 20, issued an apology for “inappropriately” promoting the release of French drama “Cuties”, directed by filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré.

Netflix has also taken down the promotional image, which drew the ire of many, for showing young girls sporting skimpy outfit and sexualising pre-teen girls.

According to a BBC report, a petition backed by 25,000 persons within a day claimed the film that is set for launch on September 9 “sexualises an 11-year-old for the viewing pleasure of paedophiles”.

Although the maker has reportedly said that the drama is aimed at highlighting the issue of how social media pushes young girls to sexualise their image without fully understanding the nuances, Twitter users called it out for being “upsetting and sick” among other things.



We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.

— Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Netflix later apologised for the “inappropriate” promotional image and removed it, although there are no plans to scrap the French movie.Notably, the coming of age film was well-received when it had premiered earlier during the Sundance Film Festival and had even won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award.