Netflix aggressive on Indian content but how is it panning out for the streaming platform?

In the crowded online video streaming space, Netflix is trying to woo Indian audience by focusing on diverse content based out of India. But how is this strategy panning out for the streaming platform?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, said, “India is a key part for international subscription growth of Netflix and its new line up of 12 original web series and 22 films bears testimony to it. The company has definitely seen a rise in subscriptions, viewership as well as its share of voice online and offline.”

Out of the 22 titles that Netflix has planned to roll out, as many as nine have seen the light of the day. Of the 12 web series, it has released six and Sujoy Ghosh’s first, Typewriter will stream on Netflix from July 19.

While Netflix is betting big on Indian originals, Shrenik thinks that “popular Netflix Indian Originals like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Chopsticks, and Selection Day are primarily in the Hinglish segment and focus on premium audience.”

On the other hand, “National players like ALT Balaji, Hotstar and others also cater to the non-HSM (Hindi speaking market) markets, providing vernacular content with a broad appeal across ages and geographies,” he added.

“So, while Netflix is being lauded for its top-notch quality and diversity of content, the conversation is predominantly limited to urban India. To win the hearts of the country, Netflix will have to add content with mass as well as niche appeal and experiment with its price point,” Shrenik pointed out.

According to Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst, Counterpoint, “Netflix India witnessed 3X growth in 2018 as compared to the previous year (2017). Although the platform still remains premium, it has been able to drive more subscribers to its platform with quality content, focused marketing campaigns and partnerships with telcos.”

Netflix has become a launch pad for independent filmmakers and small production houses. For example, Yoodlee Films has released seven movies, some of them as originals, in the last 18 months.

“The films are made by debutants and relatively new directors, who have an authentic and original voice. They are free from the commercial trappings of the box office – a necessary consideration when you are making a film for a theatrical release,” said Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP, Films and Television, Saregama India and Producer at Yoodlee Films.

Even Shrenik thinks that Netflix is a game changer specifically for indie filmmakers.

“They have always struggled to find funding, distribution and an audience and that is where Netflix is making a difference. It is making Indian programming global, one original at a time,” added Gandhi.