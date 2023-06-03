Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted with 28-year-old Indian-origin model Neelam Gill

Neelam Gill (right) was seen walking the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at the screening of Leonardo Di Caprio's film "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/neelamkg).

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but what caught the eye of many was his presence with a woman, who was later identified as 28-year-old Neelam Gill. The duo were, later, again spotted at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, as per reports on Page-Six.

Here are a few things to know about Gill:

