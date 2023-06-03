Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted with 28-year-old Indian-origin model Neelam Gill

Neelam Gill (right) was seen walking the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at the screening of Leonardo Di Caprio's film "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/neelamkg).
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but what caught the eye of many was his presence with a woman, who was later identified as 28-year-old Neelam Gill. The duo were, later, again spotted at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, as per reports on Page-Six.
Here are a few things to know about Gill:
Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio applauds Assam government’s efforts to end rhino poaching
- Born on April 27 1995, Gill is a British-Punjabi model with experience in the modeling industry. Gill entered into the modeling world at the age of 14.
- In 2013, Gill became the first Indian-origin model to feature in the campaign for British heritage brand Burberry. Additionally, she has also worked with Abercrombie & Fitch and made an appearance in Vogue.
- Gill has in the past spoken about aspects such as bullying, depression and body confidence issues on her YouTube channel and added that she felt sorry for online trolls. Additionally, she is also a TEDx speaker.
- She was seen walking the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at the screening of DiCaprio's film "Killers of the Flower Moon".
- Gill also walked the ramp for the Dior show in Mumbai in 2023. "My first ever runway for Dior. Honoured is an understatement. Deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. Was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house I’ve admired for so many years," she wrote on Instagram.