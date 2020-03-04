Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha – Meet the busiest actresses from down South

When it comes to Bollywood, it is very rare to see female actors doing more than one, or at maximum two, films a year. Things are a little different down South, where many female actors are routinely seen in two or three films a year. Let's take a look.

Nayanthara - Netrikann, Annaatthe

A popular actor down South, Nayanthara has been seeing some really busy times with several back-to-back releases. While Love Action Drama was a romantic affair, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a period multi-starrer. Then, in Bigil and Darbar, Nayanthara was seen opposite top Tamil superstars Vijay and Rajinikanth. She is indeed on a roll with Netrikann and Annaatthe in the offing.

Keerthi Suresh - Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Annaatthe

Cementing her place well in the industry, Keerthi Suresh has multiple films lined up for release. Next up, she has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historical period drama which is being directed by Priyadarshan. She was earlier signed for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, but then opted out of it. In lieu, she has signed up quite a few South films.

Kajal Aggarwal - Mosagallu, Indian 2

A superstar down South, Kajal Aggarwal has been balancing her career quite well by picking up some quality films. After enjoying a double bill of her twin releases Comali and Ranarangam in 2019, she would be seen in action dramas Mosagallu and Indian 2. Though she was also slated to work on Kabza with Upendra, the news has come untrue.

Trisha Krishnan - Garjanai, Ram, Raangi

She did one Hindi film Khatta Meetha, and surprisingly, didn't come back to Bollywood. However, down South she stays on to be quite popular. Next up, she would be seen in Garjanai, Ram and Raangi. While Garjanai is based on Anushka Sharma's NH10, both Raangi and Ram are action thrillers.

Samantha Akkineni - The Family Man - Season 2

Enjoying her marital bliss, Samantha Akkineni is still picking up an occasional movie or two to stay in front of the camera. While she has seen a flurry of releases down South, her fans would be pleased to see her feature in the second season of Raj & DK's much acclaimed The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee. One just hopes that she soon picks up a Bollywood film too.

Rakul Preet Singh - Ayalaan, Indian 2, yet untitled with Arjun Kapoor

Last year, she impressed a pan-India audience with De De Pyaar De. However, Rakul Preet Singh isn't resting already as she has already begun work on her next, Ayalaan, with Sivakarthikeyan. This isn't all as she is also filming with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2, while there is another Bollywood film in the making with Arjun Kapoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia - That is Mahalakshmi, Bole Chudiyan

Around for quite some time, her Hindi comeback didn't work out in Khamoshi. However, she has also signed Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As for her films down South, she had her hands full last year with films as diverse as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kaathu Karuppu. Her next release is That is Mahalakshmi.

Amala Paul - Aadu Jeevitham

She has already featured in some films up North as well, courtesy her good work in South films. Though Amala Paul is yet to sign a Hindi film, she could well be doing that soon enough if the buzz around her is any indication. In the coming months, she would be seen in the Malayalam film Aadu Jeevitham.

Aishwarya Rajesh - Dhruva Natchathiram

Yet another actor, who has quite a few films lined up for release is Aishwarya Rajesh. Though she was seen opposite Arjun Rampal in Hindi release Daddy, Aishwarya Rajesh has been primarily working in South films. In the coming months, she would be seen in Dhruva Natchathiram, a spy thriller. Moreover, she is already in the talks for a couple of more announcements.

Hansika Motwani - Maha

A child actress in Hindi TV serials, she did try her luck in Bollywood too with films like Aap Ka Surroor and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. However, she found solace down South and was recently seen in 100. Hansika Motwani isn't resting yet, as she was seen in films as distinct as Tenali Ramkrishna BA BL and 100 last year. Next up is going to be Maha for Hansika.