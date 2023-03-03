Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife claims actor has thrown her and children out of house

Siddiqui has not responded to his wife's claims and as of now no case has been registered with the police. (File Image credit: Photo tweeted by Nawazuddin_S)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya (Zainab) on Friday claimed the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya said the actor has deputed guards to not "let us in".

"... After being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently... but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic)," she captioned the video.

In the clip, the actor's daughter, 12, can be seen crying while the couple's son, 7, is standing with his mother.

Siddiqui has not responded to his wife's claims and as of now no case has been registered with the police. Some videos, circulating on social media, also showed the actor trying to meet his ailing mother only to be stopped by his brother Faizuddin.

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and his estranged wife to try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children. Siddiqui had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.