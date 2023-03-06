Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays ex-wife Rs 10 lakh per month: 'She only wants more money'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday reacted to allegations put forth by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and said that he pays her about Rs 10 lakh per month and yet she continues to demand money even putting their two children at risk.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to social media to defend his "character assassination" after a slugfest involving financial problems raised by his ex-wife.

"On average, she is being paid approx Rs 10 lakh per month for the past two years and Rs 5-7 lakh per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel, and other leisure activities. I have also financed her three films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids," Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote.

The actor added that he had given his ex-wife luxurious cars for the kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. "She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother and it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too, and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

Last week, Aaliya Siddiqui claimed the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya said the actor has deputed guards to not "let us in".