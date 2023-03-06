Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays ex-wife Rs 10 lakh per month: 'She only wants more money'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he had given his ex-wife luxurious cars for the kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday reacted to allegations put forth by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and said that he pays her about Rs 10 lakh per month and yet she continues to demand money even putting their two children at risk.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to social media to defend his "character assassination" after a slugfest involving financial problems raised by his ex-wife.

"On average, she is being paid approx Rs 10 lakh per month for the past two years and Rs 5-7 lakh per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel, and other leisure activities. I have also financed her three films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids," Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote.



This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions. pic.twitter.com/6ZdQXMLibv

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 6, 2023

The actor added that he had given his ex-wife luxurious cars for the kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. "She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother and it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too, and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

Last week, Aaliya Siddiqui claimed the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya said the actor has deputed guards to not "let us in".

"... After being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently... but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic)," she captioned the video. In the clip, the actor's daughter, 12, can be seen crying while the couple's son, 7, is standing with his mother.

In related news, Siddiqui's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, filed an FIR against the Aaliya in January. She alleged that Zainab had an argument with her over a property dispute, according to a report by ANI. Zainab was later called by the Versova Police for questioning.

