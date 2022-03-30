English
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui covertly travels in Mumbai local train to skip traffic, netizens hail his ‘simplicity’

    On Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local train and netizens are in love with his modesty.

    News18
    March 30, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Every movie buff would agree that one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Whether it’s a dark role like Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games or the hilarious character of Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the actor has nailed it all with ease and perfection.

    Nawazuddin has the calibre of transforming himself like a chameleon and getting into the character completely. With that being said, something similar happened on Tuesday, when the actor was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local train and netizens are in love with his modesty.

    In a video shared by a fan on Instagram, Nawazuddin can be seen standing on a platform and later boarding a local train. Reportedly, the actor later revealed that he chose to travel in a local train to avoid getting stuck in Mumbai traffic. The actor did not want to get late for a scheduled interview. Honestly, it is hard to recognise Nawazuddin in the video until and unless someone tells you that the person is him.

    The actor was seen completely hiding his face behind accessories so that no one could identify him. He was dressed in a red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered with a white mask, black sunglasses, and a piece of cloth wrapped around his forehead. While posting the video, the Instagram user wrote in the caption,"Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train [sitting] opposite of me."

    The video is going crazy viral since it has been uploaded, several users are amused at the way he has tried to hide his identity, while many were surprised that how the person who uploaded the video recognised him even after he has hidden his face so well.

    One user took to the comment section, and wrote, “How did you manage to recognise him?" Another commented, “You are very Lucky Brother." While praising Nawazuddin for his humility, a third user wrote, “Simplicity at its best."

    What are your views about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s video? Were you able to recognise him at first?
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.