Nawazuddin Siddiqui willing to dismiss legal petition against ex-wife Aaliya if allowed to meet his children

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has decided to withdraw appeal against his estranged wife Aaliya if he could meet his children and asked the Bombay High Court to reject his habeas corpus petition.

Pradeep Thorat, the lawyer of the 48-year-old actor, said that Siddiqui was willing to dismiss the petition against his wife if he could meet his children. Siddiqui's children have apparently been missing school in Dubai and the actor was unable to trace them.

“That was the only reason that a habeas corpus was filed. I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that, I will withdraw the petition," Thorat told India Today.

Responding to Thorat, Aaliya's lawyer said that she too was willing to settle the issue and added that Siddiqui was free to meet his children.

Moneycontrol News