National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins best film, Ajay Devgn shares best actor award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, was adjudged the Best Feature Film. Suriya also took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, an honour he shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the award for the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Film Awards. The award for the Best Director went posthumously to Sachidanandan KR for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Aparna Balamurali took home the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru. Madhya Pradesh was judged the most film-friendly state.
Check the full list of National Film Awards 2022 winners below:
Feature Film Category
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)
Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Special Mention: June (Marathi)
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day
Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma
Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)
Best Music Direction: Thamam S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)
Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru
Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Makeup Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam
Best Production Design: Kappela (Malayalam)
Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)
Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak, Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for SumiThe awards will be handed out in a ceremony that will take place later this year – the first in-person National Film Awards ceremony to take place since the pandemic.