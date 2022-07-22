English
    National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins best film, Ajay Devgn shares best actor award

    The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, was adjudged the Best Feature Film. Suriya also took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, an honour he shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

    Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the award for the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Film Awards. The award for the Best Director went posthumously to Sachidanandan KR for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

    Aparna Balamurali took home the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru. Madhya Pradesh was judged the most film-friendly state.

    Check the full list of National Film Awards 2022 winners below:

    Feature Film Category

    Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

    Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

    Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

    Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

    Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

    Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

    Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

    Special Mention: June (Marathi)

    Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

    Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

    Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

    Best Assamese Film: Bridge

    Best Kannada Film: Dollu

    Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

    Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

    Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina

    Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

    Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

    Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma

    Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)

    Best Music Direction: Thamam S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

    Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

    Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

    Best Makeup Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam

    Best Production Design: Kappela (Malayalam)

    Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

    Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak, Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi

    The awards will be handed out in a ceremony that will take place later this year – the first in-person National Film Awards ceremony to take place since the pandemic.
