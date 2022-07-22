National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins best film, Ajay Devgn shares best actor award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, was adjudged the Best Feature Film. Suriya also took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, an honour he shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the award for the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Film Awards. The award for the Best Director went posthumously to Sachidanandan KR for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Aparna Balamurali took home the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru. Madhya Pradesh was judged the most film-friendly state.

Check the full list of National Film Awards 2022 winners below:

Feature Film Category

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Special Mention: June (Marathi)

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)

Best Music Direction: Thamam S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Makeup Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam

Best Production Design: Kappela (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak, Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi

The awards will be handed out in a ceremony that will take place later this year – the first in-person National Film Awards ceremony to take place since the pandemic.