National Award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta is no more; PM Narendra Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee pay tribute on Twitter

Source: News18 Creative

Renowned filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta died in Kolkata on Thursday morning; he was 77 and had been suffering from a kidney ailment. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Dasgupta is remembered for his inimitable style and National Award winning films like Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Lal Darja, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kaalpurush (with Mithun Chakraborty and Rahul Bose).

Indeed, Dasgupta and his films won National Film Awards across categories like best direction (Uttara and Swapner Din), best screenplay and best feature film in Bengali (Tahader Katha; Mithun Chakraborty won the National Award for Best Actor for this film).

Dasgupta wrote the scripts for his films. His films straddled themes like the hardships of life in an Indian village (Bagh Bahadur), Partition and the changeability of human fortunes (Tahader Katha), and family (Kaalpurush).

In The Films of Buddhadeb Dasgupta (2005), author John W. Hood wrote: "Dasgupta is arguably one of the most strikingly individual filmmakers in India, if only for his distinctly minimalist approach. Dialogue in his films is very sparse, while the visual as an agent of communication is elevated much more than is the case with most other filmmakers."

Others have described his style as surrealist, and imbued with magic realism.

Dasgupta's films were shown - and feted - at international festivals in Venice, Toronto, Locarno and Berlin, among others. In 2008, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Spain International Film Festival.

Dasgupta was also a published and well-loved poet. His published works include Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.



Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

As news of Dasgupta's death became known, West Bengal chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in to pay tribute to him.