Naga Chaitanya: "Selecting the right content is crucial before one can make the film pan Indian"

The official Hindi language adaptation of Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan starring Laal Singh Chaddha is finally out in cinemas. The reviews are as expected – supportive of the effort, tied to the nostalgia but tepid about repurposing the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer for a 2022 Indian audience.

Ahead of the film’s release, Naga Chaitanya who plays Bala, the soldier Laal meets during the Kargil War, spoke about his experience of working on the film. A star of Telugu films such as Josh and Majili, this is the 35-year-old Hyderabad-based Chaitanya’s first Hindi film, and one that he hopes won’t be his last.

You would have been very young when 'Forrest Gump' released. Do you remember watching it?

I remember my parents going gaga over it. My mother had the soundtrack CD and played it daily. But I was too young to understand the essence and message of the film. Only after becoming an actor and when you discuss must-watch films with colleagues and friends, did I get more of an understanding of its importance. I re-watched it when Aamir Khan’s office reached out to me for the part of Bala, and I actually understood what they were trying to convey through the screenplay, going through various incidents in American history which influenced the lives of Americans immensely.

Why do you think they thought of you for the part of Balaraju Bodi?

I have no idea. That was my first question too. Aamir Sir said he watched a few interviews of mine and really liked how a certain softness came across which he said the character needed. I went down to Mumbai and did a few readings, and from there it just happened.

What was your challenge with taking on the part and making him your own?

The way they have conceived the story for Indian cinema is so unique. I play a Telugu boy who travels up north and meets Laal in the Kargil War. They wanted me to bring a south Indian texture to the character. This approach helped me a lot and in certain lines they also wanted a few Telugu words to pop in. We collectively worked on getting the essence and nativity into Bala's character. This helped my prep and being guided by Aamir Sir gives a lot of confidence.

Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

What was it like working with Aamir Khan?

It was amazing. We spent more time together off screen than on screen. There was a two-three month lead up before shooting during which we talked about life and various things. Then during the Kargil shoot we were on location for about 45 days and the location was two hours away. He insisted I ride in the car with him every day. During those drives, I heard about his process, his likes and dislikes and, to be honest, that was the selfish reason to do this film. I wanted to be next to this man, to understand his process and try to learn from him.

You have largely worked in the Telugu film industry. Are actors from Hindi cinema also role models for you?

I am feeding off everyone because each actor has their uniqueness and style. As an actor I try to keenly observe this. I have grown up watching so many Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan films. But as actors we tend to favour someone a little more because we like their language or style more than others, or we relate to them a little more. For me it was Aamir sir’s films, his sensibilities that I related to more closely. But growing up, I covered all of them, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

You seem to be moving into a phase of experimentation and branching out with not just Hindi, but also a Tamil film and an OTT series. Is this part of a design?

The opportunity with Laal Singh Chaddha happened organically. It was not planned. The OTT decision, to do Dootha, was conscious. I was looking out for work in a web series because I think, going forward, theatrical and OTT markets are going to be equally strong and the audience is used to consuming content on both platforms. So I want to be exposed to both areas. With OTT, I also get an opportunity to showcase myself to the world. Language is not a barrier. Everyone in the world is watching, with subtitles. I have grown up in Chennai and wanted to do a Tamil film. I was searching for a bilingual or Tamil (film) to happen and this one (#NC22) with Venkat Prabhu came along. As for other Hindi films, I am curious to see how the audience accepts me in this one before pursuing other Hindi films.

The syntax and tone of Hindi films is quite different to Telugu films. How was the adjustment for you?

The storytelling of Laal Singh Chaddha is very real and over the top. I related to Aamir Sir and Advait's (Chandan, director) texture and style. I relate a lot to realistic cinema. As an actor I believe in pitching myself in a more real zone rather than making my expressions or emotions louder than they are meant to be. Even in Telugu cinema I am trying to pick scripts that are as real as possible

For those who are not so familiar with your work, what would you say are the must-watch Naga Chaitanya films and why?

I would pick Love Story, Majili, Premam, Manam and Ye Maaya Chesave. There have been certain films in my career which I have done based on what was happening around me; for example, if mass masala films were the trend. Some films I did with pure heart, going by my inner feelings. The films I have picked are those films.

This is the time of the pan-Indian film. Do you think this is a fad or a sustainable model?

A script that is neutral to all sections of the audience and can be prepared to be a pan-Indian film is fine. But this model can easily backfire if you pick a script true to the Tamil or Telugu sensibilities, and are trying to cast from all across just to make it a ‘pan Indian’ film. When (SS) Rajamouli Sir made Baahubali, he meant for it to be a proper south Indian film, but the emotion connected universally. Now technology and the digital space gives work so much more exposure too. But selecting the right content is crucial, before one can make it pan Indian.