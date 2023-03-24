 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'My Way of Paying Tribute': Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Voicing History TV18's Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary

CNBC-TV18
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

The documentary narrated by Bajpayee brings to life the inside story of what went into producing the Covid-19 vaccine vial, revealing the country’s success in developing, manufacturing and delivering the vaccine in unprecedented timelines.

The first definitive story of India’s vaccine development and the world’s largest vaccination drive

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, the voice behind ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary on the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey --- says his contribution was his way of paying tribute to frontline workers and others who made a big difference in India’s fight against the pandemic.

Follow updates on the India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 on twitter via  #IndiaVaccineStory

Ask the Padma Shri awardee what made him say yes to the project and pat comes the reply: “The producers were keen that I be a part of this. Also, for me, it was my way of paying tribute to frontline workers and others who made a big difference. Remember, we were all in the comfort of our homes but there were thousands of people who were out working. There are people who worked behind the scenes --- the scientists, the frontline workers who sacrificed family life and risked their life. This documentary celebrates their contribution.”

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
